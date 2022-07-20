Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 4.2%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.86. 43,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 858,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,789 shares of company stock worth $4,295,705 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

