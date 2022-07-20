API3 (API3) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

API3 (API3) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00007748 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $102.32 million and $13.82 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,611,817 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

