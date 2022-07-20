AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $53,278.50 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 143,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.85 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 896.2% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 130,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Long Walk Management LP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth $9,623,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

