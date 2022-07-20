AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $140.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.