APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $441,879.82

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $441,879.82 and approximately $34,649.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

