Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 17 (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:ARBB opened at GBX 810 ($9.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 892.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 915.43. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($9.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,080 ($12.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £121.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,855.56.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.