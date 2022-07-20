ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Trading Up 4.3%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

