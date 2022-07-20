Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,504. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

