Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACLX traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,504. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

