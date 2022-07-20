Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 11,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

