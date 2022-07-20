Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Argo Blockchain stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
