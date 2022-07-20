ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Stock Price Up 3.8%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 120,082 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

