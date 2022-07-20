ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Up 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 88,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $490,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $1,480,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

