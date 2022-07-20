Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.39 and a 200-day moving average of $514.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

