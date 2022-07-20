Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $520.23 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $473.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.