Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Morgan Stanley

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 425 ($5.08) to GBX 330 ($3.95) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. Ascential has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

