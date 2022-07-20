Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22. Ashford has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.26.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
