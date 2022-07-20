Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

NYSE:ASH opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.