Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $262.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

