Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Stock Performance
Shares of ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.21.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
