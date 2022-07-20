Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

