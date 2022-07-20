Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ATCO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Atlas by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 210,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

