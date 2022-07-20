Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $390,555.55 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $390,555.55 and $21,728.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

