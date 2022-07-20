Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given New €3.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (ATVDY)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.