Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given New €3.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €3.90 ($3.94) to €3.50 ($3.54) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.