Atria Investments LLC Acquires 26,188 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

