Atria Investments LLC Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

