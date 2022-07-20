Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $247.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $264.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

