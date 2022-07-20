Atria Investments LLC Sells 203,363 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,363 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,489,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 657,317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

