Atria Investments LLC Sells 24,131 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,131 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,972,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.