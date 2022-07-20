Atria Investments LLC Sells 32,826 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.