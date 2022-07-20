Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 7,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 42,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.