Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

