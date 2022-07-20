Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.37. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 10,250 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 163,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
