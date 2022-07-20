Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.38. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.