Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.99

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.99 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.28). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.28), with a volume of 451,027 shares.

Avacta Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £269.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.87.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

