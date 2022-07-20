Aventus Utility Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $180,305.00 (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (AVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. Aventus Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.59 or 0.99959158 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007414 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003590 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Aventus Utility Token
Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork.
Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
