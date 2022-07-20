Ayala Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.
Ayala Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Ayala has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.69.
About Ayala
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala (AYALY)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.