Ayala Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Ayala has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.69.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

