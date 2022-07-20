B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Callaway Golf’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELY. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Shares of ELY opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

