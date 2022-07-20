Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $161.70 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00544054 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00023974 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.