BabySwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $546,935.00 (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. BabySwap has a market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $546,935.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.
BabySwap Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,050,920 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
Receive News & Updates for BabySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.