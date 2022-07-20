Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.99.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

