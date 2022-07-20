Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Shares of BTN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.