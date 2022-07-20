Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLDP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

BLDP stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 85,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 118.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

