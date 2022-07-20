Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 377,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,428,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

