Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
