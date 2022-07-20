Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

