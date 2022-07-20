Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 135,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $9.89.
Baosheng Media Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baosheng Media Group (BAOS)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.