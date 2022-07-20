Barclays Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 553

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 620 ($7.41) to GBX 553 ($6.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.38) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 520 ($6.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.14 ($6.17).

LON:AV opened at GBX 395.20 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,952.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.50.

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($23,793.66). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,432.01). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,903.40 ($23,793.66).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

