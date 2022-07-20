Barclays Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 553

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 620 ($7.41) to GBX 553 ($6.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.
AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.38) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 520 ($6.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.14 ($6.17).
Aviva Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:AV opened at GBX 395.20 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 341.92 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,952.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 423.50.
Insider Transactions at Aviva
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.