Barclays Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,975

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 3,975 ($47.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Renishaw from GBX 6,600 ($78.90) to GBX 5,100 ($60.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 4,088 ($48.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2,342.86. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 3,420 ($40.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,600 ($66.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,896.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,158.24.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

