Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.
Harsco Stock Performance
Harsco stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.75.
Institutional Trading of Harsco
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
