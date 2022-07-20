Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 119,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,721,810 shares.The stock last traded at $29.46 and had previously closed at $30.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

