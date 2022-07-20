Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Head to Head Comparison

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Alpha Tau Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.95 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -4.06 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

Alpha Tau Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beauty Health and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Alpha Tau Medical N/A -412.61% -23.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beauty Health and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.22%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.79%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Alpha Tau Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

