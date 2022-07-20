Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 454 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $595.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $617.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

